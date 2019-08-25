Time at the bar at Peterborough Beer Festival for another year

Peterborough Beer Festival closed its doors for another year last night after tens of thousands of punters enjoyed one of the highlights of the city’s year.

The 42nd Peterborough Beer Festival - the biggest outdoor festival in the country - took place in it’s traditional Embankment spot, and has served up scores of pints over the past week. Along with a huge array of drinks - which along side the ale included wine and the festival’s biggest ever gin bar this year - there was a range of musical performances across the week.

