Tickets on sale for charity awards

Tickets are now on sale for a star studded charity awards night in Peterborough.

The Charity Today Awards will be held at The Key Theatre on September 7, with a host of TV personalities lined up to present awards to good causes from across the country. Gogglebox and Celebs fighting Crime Star Sandi Bogle, X-Factor’s Chris Maloney and Britain’s Got Talent’s Paul Manners are all lined up to present awards, while Peterborough’s Brit-nominated Classical Reflection, singer Lee Joshua Rose and Hebden Dance School will be performing.

Charity Today Awards founder Lee Rayment said: “This is my hometown. I went against all advice to hold it in London, as that’s all too generic for me. I wanted something different for these awards and I believe Peterborough’s Key Theatre will be the first of many charitable venues around the UK to host this event in the years to come.”

Tickets cost £16 each. For more information email awards@charitytoday.co.uk