Thunderstorms could hit Peterborough as yellow weather warning issued

Residents in Peterborough are being told to expect stormy weather after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms.

The warning is in place between 2pm and 10pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Met office said: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possible road closures.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.”