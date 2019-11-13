Thriving Peterborough football club fundraises for new clubhouse

A top football club in Peterborough is fundraising for a new clubhouse after its previous one was sold to become a medical centre car park.

Thriving non-league outfit Peterborough Sports - who this season were one win away from making the FA Cup first round - are looking to raise £36,000 from the public, while also applying for grants.

The appeal follows the sale of the Parkway Sports & Leisure Club in Lincoln Road, New England, by the Parkway PSL Ltd to Thistlemoor Medical Practice, leaving Sports needing to find a new clubhouse.

A crowdfunding page which has now been set up states: “With the recent closure of the privately owned Parkway PSL club, Peterborough Sports Football Club need to build a permanent clubhouse for use both on match days and non-playing days. We are currently completing another phase of our build that costs £61,000 and have spent £311,00 in the past seven years on ground development.

“We are looking to raise £36,000 for a proposed 14.6m x 12.2m development. The cost will be significantly more but the football club is in the process of reviewing football grants, but this has an upper available limit. If we are able to raise more than £36,000 plus the grants this will allow that proposed size to increase proportionally.

“There will be social events from which any raised funds will be placed into this account.

“This clubhouse will help all aspects of the football club from the first team down. It will allow a more permanent bar facility than our current cosy offering following the closure of the PSL facility.”

Peterborough Sports play in the Southern League Premier Central division - the third tier of the non-league pyramid.

The club will be installing a permanent Hollywood style Walk of Fame approach at the new clubhouse which will include the name of any person or business that donates £1,000 or more.

While anyone that donates £100 or more will be recognised through a Wall of Thanks inside the clubhouse.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pbsportsclubhouse.