Three “thin” seven-week-old puppies have been found in Peterborough – believed to be abandoned due to the cost of living crisis.

The unwanted animals, two girls and a boy, named Squirrel, Mole, and Shrew, were initially found by a concerned individual in Henshaw at around 10pm on January 10.

After they took the pups into their home, they comforted them and then contacted the RSPCA for help.

The RSPCA has seen a shocking 25 per cent rise in the number of abandonment incidents being dealt with by its rescue teams this year.

RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs, who described the pups as “a terrier-type breed”, explained what happened:

“I collected the puppies and took them to a nearby vet for emergency treatment,” he said.

“They have now been transferred into the care of the Block Fen Animal Centre.”

The RSPCA believes this incident may be another indication of how people are abandoning their pets due to the cost of living crisis.

Seven-week old pups Squirrel, Mole, and Shrew were found abandoned in Henshaw.

“They are all a bit thin and have a heavy worm burden,” he said, adding, “they are not available for rehoming yet.”

with a 13 per cent rise in neglect incidents being dealt with by teams.

“Sadly, we’re starting to see the results of rising costs on pet owners,” said Justin.

“More animals are coming into our care, more animals are being abandoned, and fewer animals are being rehomed.”

The RSPCA launched its Winter Appeal to help raise funds to keep rescuing and rehoming pets in need like these puppies.

The RSPCA said it is working hard to keep much-loved pets in loving homes by providing support to people who are struggling.

The charity is also urging animal lovers to support their Winter Appeal by donating whatever they can during the crisis.

Justin explained: “We have launched our Winter Appeal to help raise funds so we can keep rescuing and rehoming pets in need like these pups - and we are urging the public to support us.”

Anyone who may have information that could help identify who is responsible for abandoning Squirrel, Mole, and Shrew is encouraged to call the RSPCA in confidence on 0300 123 8018.