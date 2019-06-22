Thousands raised in Peterborough walk

Dozens of walkers came together to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

The Sikh community in Peterborough held their annual Epilepsy Walk, with people of all ages coming together to raise money for Epilepsy UK. In total 70 people took part in the walk, which took participants from Ferry Meadows to the city centre.

It is hoped the walk will raise more than £3,000 for the charity. It is the 15th year the walk has taken place, and the event has raised more than £30,000 in that time.

Amrik Sangha, one of the walkers, said: “One of the basic tenets of the Sikh religion is to support members of society who are in need of help. We as a community also support the homeless locally by donating food.”