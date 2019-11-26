Thousands raised for Thorpe Hall Hospice at Christmas fair

Thousands were raised for Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice as staff and volunteers got in the festive spirit at a Christmas Fair.

The hospice held the popular winter event on Saturday, with scores of people coming through the doors for a bit of Christmas shopping, entertainment and refreshments. Joely Garner, Interim Head of Fundraising at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said, “Everyone at the hospice would like to say a great big thank you to the people of Peterborough for supporting our Christmas Fayre. Over 1,000 people joined us throughout the day, doing a spot of Christmas shopping, having a go on the tombola or enjoying some festive refreshments. There were lots of happy children visiting Santa too! So far we’ve raised an amazing £16,500 which could pay for 868 hours of our expert and compassionate palliative care this Christmas, helping lives shine bright. It was truly heartwarming to have had such an incredible response and see so many people coming together in support of their local hospice. Huge thanks to our volunteers and staff who organised the event in their own time to help raise vital funds for the care they help give. “We’re now looking forward to seeing lots of people at our Lights of Love event at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday December 15 from 5.30pm.”

1. Thorpe Hall Christmas Fair Sue Ryder Christmas Fair at Thorpe Hall. Lucy's pop choir entertain the visitors. EMN-191124-132039009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. Thorpe Hall Christmas Fair Sue Ryder Christmas Fair at Thorpe Hall. Father Xmas with with Pheobe Woodrow (3) and Becky Harbour. EMN-191124-132050009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. Thorpe Hall Christmas Fair Sue Ryder Christmas Fair at Thorpe Hall. Judy Griffin and Erica Thompson with entertainer Sid Harbour EMN-191124-132016009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Thorpe Hall Christmas Fair Sue Ryder Christmas Fair at Thorpe Hall. Volunteers Vi Bains, Marilyn Garner and Joely Garner. EMN-191124-132624009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more