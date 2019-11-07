Thousands of pounds donated to Peterborough community projects

Thousands of pounds have been donated to community projects in Peterborough.

Construction industry firm Mick George has donated £143,559 to eight separate initiatives from its dedicated Community Fund, with three of the projects based in Peterborough.

Nene Valley Railway is one of the beneficiaries of the funding

These are:

- Yaxley British Legion Social Club Ltd: main car park (£15,000)

- Thornhaugh & Wansford Parochial Church Council: Servery and seating project at St. Mary’s Church (£12,741)

- Nene Valley Railway Ltd: Refurbishment of Wansford bracket signal(£11,296).

So far in 2019 Mick George has allocated more than £700,000, and since the fund began more than 130 projects have been supported with approximately £4 million.

The current round of applications for the 2020 Mick George Community Fund is now open. Groups can visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/mick-george-community-fund to submit entries before January 8, 2020.

Judith Rodgers, treasurer at Thornhaugh and Wansford PCC, said: “I would like to express our thanks to the Mick George Group. We feel so grateful as this will allow St. Mary’s Church, Wansford, to be used for many other village activities.”

Stuart Costello, marketing director at Mick George Ltd, said: “This announcement is one that the business always welcomes, and particularly this time around given the sheer volume of money being distributed for assistance.

“The financial support that we’re able to provide reflects the businesses performance in the last six months. We’re pleased to declare that the company is currently in a very healthy position, achieving attractive results and growth, owing largely to the support of local communities that we operate in. This is our way of giving something back to show our appreciation.”