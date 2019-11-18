Thousands of Peterborough worshippers celebrate birthday of Prophet Muhammad

Thousands of Muslims marched through Peterborough to celebrate one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar.

The procession was to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, and saw more than 3,000 worshippers walk from the Faizan e Madinah Mosque to the Ghosia Mosque. Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the Faizen e Madina Mosque said: “The event is one of the most important in the Islamic calendar. We have speeches looking at the life and teachings of the Prophet. We had 3,000 people there this year, which is the highest number we have had.” Events will continue to take place throughout the month at Peterborough’s mosques to mark the occasion.

The march to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (Milaad Un Nabi) from Masjid Ghousia mosque to Faizan-E-Madina mosque in Peterborough EMN-191117-154750009

