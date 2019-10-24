Thousands of Peterborough residents hit by power cut

Areas across the city including parts of Werrington, Gunthorpe and Paston are said to have been struck by the power cut.

UK Power Network say 3447 Peterborough residents are estimated to have been affected by the cuts.

A underground electricity cable suffering faults is said to be the reason for the loss of power.

A spokesperson from the UK Power Network said: "Engineers have worked quickly and safety to restore power to 2,230 customers in north Peterborough. Power was interrupted to 3,447 customers at 2.56pm today because of an underground cable fault and engineers remain on site working to return supplies to the remaining 1,217 customers off power as soon as possible. We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The UK Power Network expect the power to return between 4.30pm - 5.30pm. Though some residents may have power return sooner.

For more information you can call The UK Power Network on: 0800 31 63 105.