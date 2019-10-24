Thousands of Peterborough residents had power restored after power cut

Thousands of residents who were hit by a power cut earlier today have had their electricity supply restored.

UK Power Networks said 3447 Peterborough residents in Werrington, Paston and Gunthorpe were affected by the cuts which started around 3pm.

A underground electricity cable suffering faults is said to be the reason for the loss of power. Now UK Power Networks have resolved the issue.

A spokesperson from UK Power Networks said: "Engineers worked quickly and safely to restore power in stages to 3,447 customers in north Peterborough. Power was interrupted at 2.56pm because of an underground cable fault with engineers restoring the final 124 customers off supply at 4.01pm. We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

For more information you can call UK Power Networks on: 0800 31 63 105.