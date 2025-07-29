Thousands of Peterborough people urged to get vital vaccine to protect against winter illnesses

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 29th Jul 2025, 11:42 BST
Thousands of people in Peterborough are being urged to get a vital vaccine that will protect them against serious ilnesses.

Health chiefs say there are 38,000 people in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire who have not had the pneumococcal vaccine that protects against illnesses like meningitis and pneumonia.

It is aimed at people aged 65 and above and they are being encouraged to get vaccinated this summer to protect them against illness in the autumn and winter.

The vaccine is only one dose, and people only need to have it once to have protection against:

More than 38,000 people in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire aged 65 and over have not had a vital vaccine that will protect then against illnesses like meningitis and pneumonia
  • Meningitis, this is an infection in the brain and spinal cord
  • Sepsis, which is a life-threatening reaction to an infection
  • Pneumonia, which is an infection in the lungs.

It takes about three weeks for the vaccination to work fully which is why the local NHS are encouraging people to have their vaccination over the summer, ensuring they are protected going into colder months.

Cali Makewell, Integrated Vaccination Service Lead at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “Whilst it feels a bit early to be thinking about winter, by having your pneumococcal vaccine it can help reduce your risk of getting seriously unwell.

She added: "Coughs, colds, wheeziness and breathlessness all increase over the colder months of the year, sometimes requiring treatment in hospital, with older people most at risk.”

GP practices will usually contact people to book their vaccine but anyone who thinks they are eligible and have either not been invited or missed getting invited can contact their GP practice to book.

