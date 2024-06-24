Thousands of people from across the region converged on Peterborough at the weekend to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The large-scale event – which was organised by the Peterborough Palestine Solidarity Campaign – saw around 2,500 people take to the city’s streets on Sunday June 23.

The marchers held placards and waved flags as they made their way from Rock Park on Lincoln Road to Cathedral Square, singing and chanting as they passed along a route which took in Westgate and Long Causeway.

Once at Cathedral Square, the crowd listened intently to a diverse roster of speakers who hailed from various generations and a range backgrounds.

Among those addressing the crowd were Peterborough Poet Laureate Malika Speaks, Hafiz Ubayd from the Faizane Medina Mosque, Rabbi Elhanan Beck from the Neturei Karta group of Haredi Jews, and Louise Regan of the National Education Union (NEU).

The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, was also due to speak. However, the Dean decided to withdraw, saying he did not “want to appear to endorse the view that Israel has no right to exist.”

Posting on the cathedral's Facebook page, Dean Dalliston also stated that he thought there was "no moral justification for the unrelenting violence and bloodshed that is devastating the lives of so many" in the current Israel-Gaza conflict.

The rally passed off peacefully, with Cambs Police reporting no issues.

Patrick Brooks, secretary of the rally's organisers, said: "We have, by our actions, killed the lies that our marches are hate-filled ones.”

“We welcome all people who believe in justice on our marches.”

