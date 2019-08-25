Thousands donated to Peterborough hospice

People living at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall received a generous gift this week when a local community association decided to donate all of their remaining funds to the hospice.

Copeland Community Association ceased to run Copeland Community Centre in March 2019, and rather than disband the group, decided to continue their work and donate their funds to a good cause. In a unanimous vote, the association agreed to give £23,000 to the hospice, which cares for people with life limiting conditions like lung disease or cancer. Donna Young, head of hospice fundraising at Thorpe Hall said: “We’re incredibly touched that the association has decided to leave a lasting legacy for families in Peterborough through making this generous donation.” The association is looking for new premises to manage.