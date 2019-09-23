Thomas Cook in Peterborough through the decades

With the news breaking this morning that Thomas Cook had gone into liquidation, meaning the loss off nearly 1,200 jobs in Peterborough, it feels fitting to look back on the travel giant’s history in the city.
The company moved to Peterborough in 1977, opening its new administrative headquarters at Thorpe Wood in Longthorpe. After that it had its head office in Bretton and Lynch Wood, as well as retail outlets in Serpentine Green and Queensgate. Below are some images from the Peterborough Telegraph’s archive.