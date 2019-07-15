This is when Peterborough’s newst Aldi will open its doors

Shoppers will be able to try Peterborough’s newest supermarket when it opens next month.

The new Aldi store in Maskew Avenue will open its doors at 8am on Thursday, August 1.

Exclusive offers will run throughout opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s fantastic Super 6 range.

Store Manager, Robert Place said: “We can’t wait to finally open the doors to the new Maskew Avenue store and meet our first customers. It’s set to be a special day as we’ll be celebrating the opening of Aldi’s fourth store in Peterborough, and we look forward to sharing even more of Aldi’s everyday amazing products with the community.”

Aldi Maskew Avenue will offer large chillers and freezers, dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, a fixture along the back wall, showcasing Aldi’s award- winning Beers, Wines and Spirits, and an exclusive section full of award-winning Health & Beauty products.

Customers can expect to find Aldi’s Specially Selected range, weekly fresh meat offers and famous Super 6 fruit and vegetables at the new store. Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available every Thursday and Sunday.

The store will be open Monday to Saturday between 8am and 10pm and on Sundays between 10am and 4pm.