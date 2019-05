Peterborough Regional Swimming Pool will re-open tomorrow following technical problems.

The pool has been shut all of today (Thursday) due to a problem with the compressor.

A spokeswoman for Vivacity said: “Hopefully the pool will be operational by 7.30pm which will allow for a full turn over of the main pool but public swimming remains cancelled until tomorrow morning.”

The gym and fitness classes have been unaffected by the problems.

