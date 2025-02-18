“This is a really good opportunity to look at what needs putting right" - Disability campaigners call for improved accessibility in links between Peterborough's rail and bus stations in £65m Station Quarter regeneration

Calls have been made to ensure the needs of disabled people are met in the redevelopment of the Station Quarter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calls have been made to improve disabled access around Peterborough’s Station Quarter.

With the £65m Station Quarter regeneration plans due to start shortly, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has joined calls for better access to the city centre to be part of the project and included in future phases of the regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandie Burns, Disability Peterborough, Cabinet Member for Regeneration Nick Thulbourn, Councillor John Fox and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Mr Pakes has recently been joined by long-time disability campaigner, Councillor John Fox, Sandie Burns from Disability Peterborough and Cabinet Member for Regeneration Councillor Nick Thurlbour for a journey from the rail station to the bus station to access the lack of accessibility for wheelchair users and other disabled residents.

Sandie Burns from Disability Peterborough said: “The link between the bus station and rail station is accessible one side and not the other, which is really unusual. I don’t know of any other city which has got anything like that.

"There is nothing that says that either so you may get people going up in the lift, going across the footbridge to find they can’t get down.

“This is a really good opportunity to look at what needs putting right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A new entrance to the footbridge is going to be put further over towards the roundabout but that takes people away from where, maybe, they want to be. The new cinema, the shops, the bus station, it doesn’t bring them out anywhere near there. Able-bodies people would still be able to come out of whichever exit they choose whereas disabled people would only be able to choose the one furthest away, which doesn’t seem very logical, especially if it is not very good weather.

“There are crossings to get over Bourges Boulevard but if you have mobility problems, trying to get over in the time allocated is not that easy. It’s frightening for people. Disabled people need the chance to use a walkway that is covered, in the dry and will not have any chance of being run over on.”

Andrew Pakes MP said: “I’d like to thank Councillor Fox, Sandie and so many others for continuing to push for better signage and access from the station. We need a joined up approach between Queensgate and Station Quarter plans to ensure a better route linking up the train station to the bus station.

“We need better signage and a clear plan to ensure accessibility is included in regeneration plans in the city centre. I will be raising this with Queensgate and working alongside Cllr Thulbourn to ensure we get results.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr John Fox, added: “For several years I, along with many others from various disability organisations have been campaigning for improvements to the pedestrian footbridge over Bourges Boulevard to make it totally disabled friendly, as it is not really fit for purpose when it comes to accessibility for those with limited mobility, such as mobility scooter or wheelchair users.

“We also shared our concerns about the lack of signage as you leave the rail station to walk into our city, indicating routes to link up with the bus station for those people transiting from Peterborough to other nearby locations that do not have rail facilities, such as Wisbech.”