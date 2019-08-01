Peterborough Greyhound Stadium

These are the 27 food outlets in Peterborough with a zero or one star rating

There are 27 food serving outlets in Peterborough which currently have a zero or one star food hygiene rating.

Twenty-five have one star (meaning major improvements are needed) while two are zero stars (meaning urgent improvements are needed). Among those to have one star are the Peterborough Greyhound Stadium in Fengate. Chief executive Richard Perkins said: “This originated due to an inspection taking place within days of a senior member of the catering team returning from a period away due to ill health. Subsequently, all issues in the follow up report were addressed to the satisfaction of the city council enforcement officer involved when she revisited. We are currently awaiting a re-inspection and re-scoring from the enforcement team which we are confident will restore us to our previous excellent food hygiene rating. Please be assured that we continue to take our responsibilities with respect to food hygiene very seriously.” Below are the 27 outlets with a zero or one star rating.

Thorpe Lodge Hotel, Thorpe Road EMN-190731-163507009

1. One star

Station Express Cafe, Station Road EMN-190731-163530009

2. One star

Cafe Vilamoura, Lincoln Road EMN-190731-163541009

3. One star

My Riga, Lincoln Road EMN-190731-163552009

4. One star

