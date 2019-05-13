Theme for this year’s Deepings Raft Race is revealed

Have your say

The theme for this year’s Deepings Raft Race has been revealed.

The annual event always brings out some great fancy dress outfits, and this year’s theme of Mardi Gras/carnival attire should once again bring out plenty of colourful raft and costume designs.

Children’s mini rafts will again feature this year, while as usual there will be lots of varied stalls, a funfair and various supporting activities.

Anyone making or selling crafts/goods, or something unusual, can go onto the event’s website at www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk, where they can also book a stall or enter a raft.

The following charities/community groups will be beneficiaries this year:

. Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

. Peterborough Air Training Corps (Air Cadets)

. Deeping United Football Club

. Deaf Blind UK.

The free event is being held on Sunday, August 4 in Market Deeping and Deeping St James.