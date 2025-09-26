Theatre company in Peterborough to receive council compensation due to impact of RAAC roof works

Peterborough City Council will pay compensation to a theatre company for the impacts caused by roof repair works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Urgent and essential replacement works to the Key Theatre’s roof began earlier this year due to the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The work was due to be completed by mid-October, but 'unforeseen complexities' meant the theatre would stay closed until the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landmark Theatres which operates the Key Theatre under a lease agreement with the council has been forced to relocate or delay planned performances, including moving the 2025 Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime to the New Theatre on Broadway.

The Key Theatre in Peterborough

The company currently operates both premises.

Peterborough City Council has agreed cover the company's losses, subject to approval from the cabinet on October 2.

A cabinet report states: "This business loss payment ensures the continued delivery of Peterborough’s cultural programme despite the capital works at the Key Theatre.

"It supports the sustainability of theatre operations, maintains public confidence and upholds the city’s reputation as a destination for high-quality performing arts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sum that has been agreed between the council and Landmark Theatres is exempt from publication.

Payment of the compensation will be made from council reserves.

In August, Paul Jepson, the CEO & creative director of Landmark Theatres, said: "Whilst we are delighted to confirm that our much-loved annual pantomime and festive programme will go ahead as planned, albeit at a different location, some other scheduled productions will sadly need to be cancelled or rescheduled.

"All affected customers will be contacted in the coming week with full details, including options for exchanges or refunds."