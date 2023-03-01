Rock legends The Who have announced they are to play a momentous Bank Holiday Monday gig at the Royal Sandringham Estate this August.

The show, which will be the finale to their ‘The Who with Orchestra 2023’ UK tour, is part of the first extensive live music events to be held at the Royal Estate presented by Heritage Live.

This will be the only show on their 2023 tour which will see the band perform alongside the legendary Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, and nineties rockers The Lightning Seeds will also perform.

Rock veterans The Who are to play a momentous Bank Holiday Monday gig at the Royal Sandringham Estate this August (image: Getty Images)

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and the band will perform music from throughout the band’s nearly 60-year career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy and Quadrophenia.

Pete Townshend said he was “very pleased and excited” to be performing at the country home of the British royal family.

He added: “Opening up the estate to large scale concerts is a fantastic way of keeping us uplifted and enjoying congregation at what I’m sure will be a fabulous summer celebration.

“We can’t wait.”

Giles Cooper of Heritage Live said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legend that is The Who.

“It doesn’t get any bigger, and to have this iconic band accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic in such a magnificent setting, will be the most amazing and magical experience.”

“It will undoubtedly be a day and evening etched into the memories of all those who attend for the rest of our lives.”

Pop superstar Robbie Williams has also announced that he will perform at the Royal Sandringham Estate for Heritage Live.

The former Take That member and record-breaking performer will play not one but two exclusive shows in 2023, on August 26 and 27. Both events are sold out.In order to secure tickets to see The Who on August 28, customers must pre-register at https://arep.co/p/thewho or www.heritagelive.net.

Pre-sale will be at 9am on Wednesday March 8 for those who have registered.

