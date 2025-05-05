The terribly tricky Peterborough picture quiz

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:12 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 13:16 BST
Do you know exactly where in Peterborough these pictures were taken?

For those of us who have lived in Peterborough for many years – or even all our lives – there can’t be many corners of our city centre that we don’t know.

But there are always some small things that we have never seen before – a sign, a memorial or just an interesting detail hidden away.

The Peterborough Telegraph has been out and captured images of some of these places – do you know where these are found?

Some of these questions will be easier than others – can you get a full house?

The answers will be underneath the final picture – but no cheating!

No points for knowing where this is - but do you know where the rest of the pictures were taken

1. Picture quiz

No points for knowing where this is - but do you know where the rest of the pictures were taken Photo: PT

An easy one to start - we are sure you know where the Earl of Essex is located in Peterborough

2. Peterborough Picture Quiz

An easy one to start - we are sure you know where the Earl of Essex is located in Peterborough Photo: PT

This one shouldn't be too taxing - do you know where this animal lives in Peterborough?

3. Peterborough Picture Quiz

This one shouldn't be too taxing - do you know where this animal lives in Peterborough? Photo: PT

You might not know it is called the 'Whately Paviour Clock' -- but we reckon this is still quite easy - the tougher ones are coming up!

4. Peterborough Picture Quiz

You might not know it is called the 'Whately Paviour Clock' -- but we reckon this is still quite easy - the tougher ones are coming up! Photo: PT

