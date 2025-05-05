The terribly tricky Peterborough picture quiz

For those of us who have lived in Peterborough for many years – or even all our lives – there can’t be many corners of our city centre that we don’t know.

But there are always some small things that we have never seen before – a sign, a memorial or just an interesting detail hidden away.

The Peterborough Telegraph has been out and captured images of some of these places – do you know where these are found?

Some of these questions will be easier than others – can you get a full house?

The answers will be underneath the final picture – but no cheating!

1 . Picture quiz No points for knowing where this is - but do you know where the rest of the pictures were taken Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Picture Quiz An easy one to start - we are sure you know where the Earl of Essex is located in Peterborough Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Picture Quiz This one shouldn't be too taxing - do you know where this animal lives in Peterborough? Photo: PT Photo Sales