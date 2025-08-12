The city centre obviously hasn’t been immune to the problem, the scrawls appearing on walls and street furniture in the very heart of Peterborough.

Peterborough Positive, whose aim is to improve the city centre, increase football and change perceptions, have been working with the community payback team – offenders who have been given community service at court – to ensure the tags are removed almost as soon as they arrive.

The result is a cleaner city centre – as well as life changing opportunities for members of the community payback team.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer, Peterborough Positive said: “I formed a partnership with the Community Payback Team when I started the job.

"They come into the city centre on most Fridays, and remove graffiti, litter pick, especially around The Embankment and car parks, as well as sorting out some of the other issues around street furniture.

"It is a strong relationship we have with the Probation Service, and it is making a real difference in the city centre. The reaction from residents and from businesses has been very positive – people can see there is work going on here.

"It is also getting the message out to the taggers – if it is cleared off quickly, then the taggers get the message there is no point coming back – and we have had some real success with that.

"The other positive that is coming out of this is the difference it is making to those on the Community Payback scheme – we know some have gone on to get painting and decorating jobs as a result of the work they have done in the city centre, and that is great to hear.”

1 . Graffiti clearing The Community Payback team are in the city centre most weeks Photo: Peterborough Positive Photo Sales

2 . Graffiti clearance Before and after the work in the city centre Photo: Peterborough Positive Photo Sales

3 . Graffiti Clearance Before and after the work on a city wall Photo: Peterborough Positive Photo Sales

4 . Graffiti Clearance The work taking place, and the results Photo: Peterborough Positive Photo Sales