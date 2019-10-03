The remarkable adverts featured in Peterborough newspapers during WW2 - from Oxo to ‘gas-proof air raid shelter’

For the past four weeks, the PT’s Looking Back section has run a series of articles to mark the 80th anniversary of the Second World War.

Most of the material was culled from a special supplement produced by The Evening Telegraph in 1989, 50 years after the war began. That supplement also featured advertisements printed in Peterborough newspapers during the war. Today, we reprint a selection and they include both local and national products, items that have long since disappeared, and a few that are still going strong today. The tone of the adverts reflects the time and is very different to what we see today. Indeed, some would almost certainly fall foul of the Advertising Standards Authority. It might have been wartime and people needed light relief more than ever. The Embassy Theatre had a production of the comedy thriller Poison while on the silver screen - in this case the Savoy Cinema in Palmerston Road, Woodston – Laurel and Hardy were starring in Saps At Sea. Bisto, Persil and Oxo were some of the household names of the war years which have retained that status to this day. Locally, Groby Granite Co, of Dogsthorpe Road, were advertising its ‘gas-proof air raid shelter’, which, boasted the ad, could be ‘erected in a few hours.’ Meanwhile, Hoyles, of the Arcade, Peterborough, were selling blackout materials.

1. WW2 ads in Peterborough newspapers Footwear bargains were on offer in a sale at the Boot &Shoe Dept.

2. WW2 ads in Peterborough newspapers Beechum Powders boasted its product would 'act like magic' and for 2d stop a cold.

3. WW2 ads in Peterborough newspapers It wouldn't be allowed today but tobacco brand St Julien advertised its products

4. WW2 ads in Peterborough newspapers The iconic Oxo cube which the company marketed as 'first aid for the larder'. Adding 'in these trying times you need the extra nourishment'.

