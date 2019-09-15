The Oundle shop popping up to help reduce waste

Refill Revolution, which has been ‘popping up’ fortnightly at Oundle Wharf, has proved so popular that it will be opening weekly from Tuesday (17th).

It will start by opening on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 9am – 4pm in a shop space which sits between the Nene Valley Brewery and the Tap and Kitchen restaurant.

Founded in Market Harborough, Refill Revolution is a packaging free shop where customers can use their own containers to stock up on dried foods, spices, tea, coffee, hair care, body wash and household cleaning liquids.

Reusable, sustainable items such as bamboo cutlery and toothbrushes, cotton produce bags for buying loose vegetables, washable nappies and sanitary items, shampoo and shave bars, chewable dental tabs, solid, aluminium free deodorants and washing up items made from coconut husk are also available to buy.

“We have been opening in Oundle fortnightly to judge customer demand,” said Beth, founder of Refill Revolution, “and it has proved to be very successful. We are excited about this next step which will make it much easier for customers to reduce their use of single-use packaging with regular refills and to stock up on some of our lovely reusable household products.

“To quote the zero waste chef Anne-Marie Bonneau ‘We don’t need a handful of people doing zero waste perfectly. We need millions of people doing it imperfectly’ and that is why we encourage people to come and take a look at what we have on sale and just take a couple of small steps towards reducing unnecessary waste…together we can make a big difference.”

Each product has been carefully sourced and its environmental credentials checked out, and the store has also acted as a catalyst for the greener activity in the area; providing an opportunity for customers to share conversations and allowing other small, like-minded businesses to promote their services. The Refill Revolution team will be sharing their business space with Restore, a new wellness centre at Oundle Wharf which will be opening in October.