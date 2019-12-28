The most read articles on the Peterborough Telegraph website in 2019

This year has seen Peterborough in the spotlight for several reasons, including becoming the first place in the country to sack an MP through a Recall Petition and after a large blaze at the city’s Whirlpool trailer park in Woodston.

Below are the top 10 most read news articles and photo articles on the PT’s website this year.

News articles:

1: Hotpoint fire in Peterborough: Police prepare to close roads in Woodston after loud explosions

2: Peterborough’s former Toys R Us store goes up in flames

3: Shops go in lockdown as huge fight breaks out in Peterborough’s Queensgate centre - injuries reported

4: Five electoral fraud allegations at Peterborough by-election being investigated by police

5: Three people die after collision on Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway - man arrested

6: Loud explosions heard in Peterborough as city filled with smoke

7: Great Eastern Run in Peterborough called off after ‘serious police incident’

8: Driver suspected of causing three deaths on Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway in critical condition

9: Organisers of Jurassic Park experience in Peterborough apologise after hundreds of complaints from angry families

10: Police car taken for joy ride in Peterborough Krispy Kreme car park after officers leave keys in the ignition

Photo articles:

1: These are the 27 food outlets in Peterborough with a zero or one star rating

2: These are the Ofsted ratings for every school in Peterborough

3: The best and worst GP surgeries in Peterborough for making an appointment, according to their patients

4: This is every Peterborough business with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating

5: Peterborough Primary School league tables - how did your school do?

6: These are the faces of the 14 criminals jailed for serious crimes in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in April

7: These are 39 of the Peterborough pubs we have loved and lost over the years

8: These are the criminals jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in December

9: These are Peterborough’s worst anti social behaviour hotspots - how does your area compare?

10: These are the 16 best restaurants in and around Peterborough according to you