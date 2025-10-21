If you enjoy fireworks, you are spoilt for choice without travelling too far out of the city.

Below is a list of most of the local displays to enjoy.

The displays are listed in date order but information about ticket prices and sales are available on the sites/social media pages for the displays themselves.

See below.

1 . Fireworks displays in the Peterborough area See details about displays below.

2 . Tallington Lakes A spooktacular firework display, above the lakes, with fun fair and food by the Lakeside Bar & Restaurant, The Cheesy Pig, Strip'd and The Cookie Jar. October 31. Gates open at 6pm. Display starts at 7:30pm. https://www.tallington.com/about-the-lakes/firework-night/.

3 . Yaxley Fireworks 2025, Three Horseshoes Field, Yaxley Brought to you by Yaxley Scout & Guide Group. November 1. Gates Open 5:45pm. Fireworks 7pm. https://www.yaxleyfireworks.co.uk/.

4 . Deeping Round Table and Deeping District Girlguiding Fireworks Display, Greenland park, just off Kesteven Drive, Market Deeping Bonfire & Fireworks Display November 1. Hot food and drink, Sweet stall, Glo Sticks, Tombola and Bouncy Castle. Gates open at 6pm, Fire lighting 630-7pm, Fireworks from 7pm. Pay on the gate.