The 10 Peterborough streets where the most parking tickets are handed out

There are few more frustrating things than coming back to your car to find a yellow parking ticket has been slapped on the windscreen.

Of course, the easiest way to avoid a parking fine is to make sure you stick to the rules.

The ten Peterborough streets and roads where the most tickets were handed out in the 2023/24 financial year have now been released, with nearly 7,000 fines – around a third of all parking tickets handed out in Peterborough - given out on these streets alone.