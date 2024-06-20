The 10 Peterborough streets where the most parking tickets are handed out

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Jun 2024, 11:22 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 11:28 BST
More than 20,000 parking tickets were given in Peterborough last year

There are few more frustrating things than coming back to your car to find a yellow parking ticket has been slapped on the windscreen.

Of course, the easiest way to avoid a parking fine is to make sure you stick to the rules.

The ten Peterborough streets and roads where the most tickets were handed out in the 2023/24 financial year have now been released, with nearly 7,000 fines – around a third of all parking tickets handed out in Peterborough - given out on these streets alone.

A parking ticket on the street (not in a private car park) can cost up to £70 in Peterborough – with discounts on offer if the fixed penalty notice is paid within 14 days.

A total of 20,707 tickets were issued in 2023/24

1. Parking tickets in Peterborough

A total of 20,707 tickets were issued in 2023/24

Lincoln Rd (between Burghley Road and Rock Road: 1,260 tickets handed out

2. Parking tickets in Peterborough

Lincoln Rd (between Burghley Road and Rock Road: 1,260 tickets handed out

St Peters Road: 861 tickets handed out

3. Parking tickets in Peterborough

St Peters Road: 861 tickets handed out

Park Road: 829 tickets handed out

4. Parking tickets in Peterborough

Park Road: 829 tickets handed out

