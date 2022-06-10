Simply Red will be performing at Peterborough's Embankment this Saturday night (June 11) as part of a weekend of live music

It’s a guaranteed busy weekend of fun across Peterborough – so if you’re looking for inspiration on what to attend, we’ve got you covered.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a bumper line-up of artists, events and timings so you don’t miss a thing.

Café Mambo Ibiza Classics

Manic Street Preachers will round-off the weekend of live music at Peterborough's Embankment on Sunday night (June 12)

On Friday night (June 10), Café Mambo’s Ibiza Classics will kick-off a weekend of live music at Peterborough’s Embankment.

The event promises anthemic DJ sets from legendary British DJ Judge Jules.

Full line-up and set times:

Mixology Residents – 5pm

Judge Jules – 7pm

Sonique – 7.55pm

Todd Terry – 8pm

Julie McKnight – 8.55pm

Paul Oakenfold – 9pm

Roger Sanchez – 10pm

Simply Red

Chart-topping soul and pop band Simply Red will be performing at Peterborough’s Embankment this Saturday night (June 11).

Mick Hucknall and the band will be joined by two special guest – the UK soulful dance diva Lisa Stansfield and the award-winning saxophonist YolanDa Brown.

Gates will open at 5pm before Yolanda Brown gets the night started at 6.20pm.

Lisa Stansfield will take to the stage at 7.30pm followed by the Simply Red at 9pm.

Manic Street Preachers

Closing out the weekend of live music at Peterborough’s Embankment is Welsh alternative rock bank Manic Street Preachers on Sunday (June 12).

The band will be supported by critically acclaimed alternative rock band Sea Power and rising rock band Low Hummer.

Gates will open at 5pm ahead of Low Hummer’s set at 6.30pm.

Sea Power will perform at 7.30pm before Manic Street Preachers close out the weekend at 9pm.

The Tour of Cambridgeshire

The Tour of Cambridgeshire, taking place this weekend from Friday (June 10) through to Sunday (June 12), is Britain’s biggest cycling festival.

The festival of cycling will bring a weekend of fully-closed road cycling events, as well as a food fair, expo, live music, entertainment, family activities, camping and glamping at the East of England Arena and Events Centre/East of England Showground, on Oundle Road.

Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival

The 22nd Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival is taking place at Peterborough Rowing Lake, in Thorpe Meadows, on Saturday (June 11), between 10am and 5pm.

Up to 48 teams will make a splash, racing on the 200m racecourse at Peterborough Rowing Lake.

St Botolph's Festival on the Green

The popular volunteer-led St Botolph's Festival on the Green will take place in Orton Longueville on Saturday (June 11).

The festival involves a mix of food, drink, music and entertainment.

Breakfast will be available from 8.30am, followed by live music, performances, an RAF Hurricane flypast, dog show and a disco.

Fair rides, stalls and pub games will be available throughout the day.

Sawtry Carnival

The Sawtry Carnival will be at Sawtry Village Academy, on Fen Lane, on Saturday (June 11), from 12pm to 5pm.

The carnival promises to be a tropical fiesta with a parade at midday, food, drink, rides, live music and more.

Vegan Market at Cathedral Square

There will be a vegan market at Cathedral Square on Saturday (June 11), from 10.30am to 4pm.

The market will offer punters the chance to indulge in a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses – as well as being able to purchase handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing, jewellery and more.

Peterborough Choral Society

Peterborough Choral Society is hosting a celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and 70-year reign at St Kyneburgha’s Church, Castor, on Saturday (June 11), at 3pm.

The mixed voice choir will be performing coronation anthems, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee music and Her Majesty's favourite musicals.

Peterborough Cherry Fair

John Thurston and Sons present the Peterborough Cherry Fair – coming to The Millfield, Lincoln Road, from June 10 to June 19.