Teenage motorcyclist killed in crash in Benwick named by police

Police have named a teenage motorcyclist who died in Benwick on Wednesday (14 August).

Emergency services were called to Ibbersons Drove at about 5pm after a blue Suzuki motorbike left the road and collided with a tree.

The rider, Thomas Chesser, 17, of Ramsey Road, Benwick, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Becky Jones said: “I’m urging anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to get in touch.” Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Harridge or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.