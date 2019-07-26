Teenage girl hurt in collision between car and cyclist in Peterborough city centre

A teenage girl was injured in a collision between a cyclist and a car in Peterborough city centre.

The collision happened yesterday (Thursday) at about 4.45pm on Bourges Boulevard.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 4.46pm yesterday (25 July) with reports of a collision on Bourges Boulevard opposite Waitrose.

“The collision involved a car and a cyclist, believed to be a teenager. The cyclist is believed to have suffered minor injuries.”

An East of England Ambulance spokesman confirmed the cyclist was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.