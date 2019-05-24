Moor Farm, Newborough tractor run. Top fundraiser Rebecca Neaverson EMN-190519-134315009

Teen’s tractor run charity success

A teenager started a huge tractor run in Peterborough after raising £200 for charity.

Rebecca Neaverson (19) led the Newborough Young Farmers Tractor Run last weekend after raising the cash for the club’s chosen charities - East Anglia Air Ambulance, Hearing dogs for the Deaf and the young farmers’ club. While Rebecca led the parade, the procession was officially started by Amy and Paul Fisher and baby Kylo. Amy was in labour last year when the tractor run was taking place - and needed a police escort to weave through the traffic to make it to Peterborough City Hospital on time.

Moor Farm, Newborough tractor run. Mark and John Clare from Deeping st James with their vintage tractors EMN-190519-134241009

1. Newborough Young Farmers Club Tractor Run

Moor Farm, Newborough tractor run. EMN-190519-134252009

2. Newborough Young Farmers Club Tractor Run

Moor Farm, Newborough tractor run. Dick Hill from Glinton EMN-190519-134304009

3. Newborough Young Farmers Club Tractor Run

Moor Farm, Newborough tractor run. D.C. Tom Hunt with baby Kylo who he escorted to hospital a year ago EMN-190519-134327009

4. Newborough Young Farmers Club Tractor Run

