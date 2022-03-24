Tears for Peterborough volunteers as 9th lorry full of supplies arrives in Ukraine

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine a month ago, collections have been taking place at St Olga Church in New Road, Woodston.

There has been a steady stream of lorries carrying the goods across Europe to make sure they reach those who need help most, with the 9th lorry crossing the border this week.

Some of the goods will be used in intensive care units at hospitals in Ukraine, while items will be used by refugees and soldiers fighting on the front line.

Peterborough aid items arriving in Ukraine

Alla Irodenko, one of the volunteers at the church, said it had been emotional seeing pictures of the goods arriving.

She said; “It has been amazing to see the donations being unloaded. They have not been going to the border - they have actually been going to Ukraine itself.

“I cried the first time I saw the pictures. We made it into Ukraine.”

When the invasion first happened, Peterborough residents came forward in their droves to help - with an appeal being put out by volunteers to find a new warehouse to store the items in.

A month into the crisis, donations have slowed slightly, but they are still coming in - and are still needed. The volunteers have said clothes and textiles are not needed. However, medical supplies, hygiene products and long life food items are in demand.

Alla said; “We are still collecting at the church. What we need most is long life food and milk, and bandages.

“The Cathedral will start collecting items soon as well.

“We recently had a donation of 11 pallets of mattresses, which will go over in two lorry loads, and was an incredibly generous donation.”

A post on Facebook with pictures of the aid arriving at said; “ Thank you very much, friends, for your help. This is a very important support for our community. Each of the cargo boxes will be sure to find its best destination. Many forced displaced people arrive in our city every day, and we, along with the volunteers, actively help deliver and set up humanitarian aid trucks for communities currently in active combat zones.

“All the assistance provided in the first place will be directed to those who desperately need it.”

A fundraising campaign to help fund the transport to take items across Europe was recently started, and has raised more than £5,000 already.

To donate to the campaign, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/peterboroughstandwithukraine