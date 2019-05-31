Talented Peterborough teen designs new logo for service which helped get his life on track

A service which helps young people in Peterborough has a new logo - designed by a teenager getting his life back on track thanks to the team.

Adam Golding (18) entered a competition In January to design a new logo for Peterborough City Council’s Targeted Youth Support service which helps young people who are struggling with low self-esteem and are starting to show risky behaviours.

The service aims to give people aged between 13 and 19 the opportunity of support through one-to-one mentoring and group work and encourages them take part in positive activities such as sports and the arts.

The new logo will be used on paperwork, displays, banners and at events promoting the service across Peterborough.

Adam, from Peterborough, has been helped by the service after some difficult experiences in his youth. He is now enrolled at Stamford College and making good progress on an arts course.

He was officially handed his prize - a £50 shopping voucher and art equipment at a presentation ceremony at the council’s Sand Martin House offices this week.

Bruce Stancombe, Youth Offer Co-ordinator at Peterborough City Council, said: “We launched the competition because we wanted to create a logo for the service which would become widely recognised across the board.

“We offered the young people we work with the chance to enter the competition, we initially had over 30 entries and then whittled them down to a final five.

“Adam’s design was picked by the Targeted Youth Support Service staff, his was the clear winner as it looked brighter and stood out from the rest.”

Adam said: “When I found out I had won, I couldn’t believe it and it’s still sinking in. I’ve had a lot of help from the Youth Support service over the years so it feels good to give them something back.

“I’m aiming to go to university and have a career in graphic design, so taking part in this competition has been a fantastic experience for me.”