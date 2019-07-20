Takeaway fuels champion Peterborough boxer with free food for two years

Muhammed Tariq, owner of the Medina Grill, with John Doe
A Peterborough takeaway is supporting a young Peterborough boxer by sponsoring him for £500 and offering him free food for two years.

The Medina Grill in Lincoln Road has thrown its weight behind Paston puncher John Doe, a 12-year-old who recently won gold at the Olympic-style Hull Box Cup.

John, who trains at New Saints in St Neots, is aiming to become national champion next year after falling at the semi-final stage last time out.

His long-term aim is to become a professional boxer.

John said: “A big thanks to my sponsors Madina Grill who supply good, healthy food and also supply boxing ring wear when needed.”