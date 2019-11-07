Take a look inside Asda in Peterborough after £4m revamp

A £4.1 million revamp of Asda in Peterborough finished last week.

New features include a Halal meat counter and Polish deli counter. Moreover, the store’s world food section has also doubled in size with 68 new bays while the Asda Kitchen hot pizza counter has recently been installed, meaning customers can enjoy Asda’s pizzas hot and ready to eat either in store or to take away. A new speedy scanning checkout service has also been installed. The handsets allow customers to scan and bag as they shop and keep track of their spending throughout before checking out in the dedicated payment zone. Other changes at the store include a larger, more accessible George fashion and home area, a new pharmacy counter located at the front of the store and an expanded Food to Go section featuring everything from snacks and fruit pots to sandwiches and sushi.

Asda in Peterborough after £4m makeover The fresh food offering has been expanded

Asda in Peterborough after £4m makeover Customers can scan items as they shop to save time at the checkout

Asda in Peterborough after £4m makeover The pharmacy has been relocated to the front of the store

Asda in Peterborough after £4m makeover The new look Asda store

