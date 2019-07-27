Syrian refugees resettled in Peterborough thank the city for warm welcome

Peterborough agreed in 2016 to resettle 100 Syrian refugees over the following five years after an agreement was struck between the city council and the Government.

Five families were to resettle in the city every year until 2020, with family groups typically to be two adults and two children.

The Conservative administration at the council had initially declined to take part in the Government’s Syrian Vulnerable Person Resettlement Programme despite fierce criticism from opposition groups, but changed its mind after being promised “appropriate levels of funding for these families” to offer them the support they needed.

This included all health, social and educational costs on top of benefits such as housing.

An appeal later in the year to donate items for the incoming refugees saw hundreds of Peterborians, as well as city charities and organisations, pledge items to furnish their new homes.