Peterborough Lido was forced to close this afternoon when a number of people fell ill.

The BBC reported people were vomiting, while Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes said there had also been reports of people collapsing in the hot weather.

1. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

