Swimmer nears finish line in epic challenge which only 18 other people have ever completed

A dad has swam to the ends of the earth to get his name in the record books by taking on one of the most difficult challenges on the planet.

Jonathan Ratcliffe (46) has had to battle jellyfish, strong tides and freezing water during his mission to complete the Ocean 7 challenge – and he is now one swim away from becoming the 19th person in history to finish the quest.

The challenge sees swimmers take on seven channel swims, and now the dad of five, who lives near Oundle, has flown out to New Zealand to take on the final leg.

He will aim to swim from the North Island to the South Island, through the 26 kilometres of shark-infested water that makes up the Cook Strait.

His journey so far has taken him from the English Channel to Japan via Hawaii. Jonathan said: “The first swim was in 2017 when I swam the English Channel. I had no idea how to go about it, but the water was not that bad and I did it in about 10 hours.

“I then swam the Irish Channel, before doing the Hawaii swim. That was very tough, with big marine life including jellyfish and huge swell.

“I’ve been stung by jellyfish a few times and by a Portuguese Man O War. It really hurts for a bit, but the best thing to do is to keep going.”

While the swims are physically demanding, Jonathan has relied on his wife, Julia, and his children, who man the support boats, to keep him going through the long hours in the water. He said: “The physical side is tough, but the mental side of the swim is most difficult. You cannot hear much, you cannot see much, we often have to do the swims at night. It is very challenging.”

The New Zealand swim is one of the most difficult, with one in six swimmers attempting to complete it encountering sharks – it is the only leg that allows swimmers to get in the boat to avoid an attack.

Throughout the mission, Jonathan has been raising money for charity Crops, who provide mentors for pupils in Peterborough schools.

To sponsor him, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/finalCharityHomepage.action?charityId=1012109