Swim naked and feel healthier! Organisers of Peterborough Lido skinny dip stress health benefits of shedding your clothes

The organisers of a skinny dip at the Peterborough Lido are encouraging swimmers to take part by highlighting the health benefits from shedding your clothes.

The Great British Skinny Dip returns to the UK this July for a month-long programme of clothes-free swimming opportunities for everyone.

The Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris

Now in its fourth year, the Great British Skinny Dip is a campaign from British Naturism to raise awareness of the health benefits of nudity.

Among the places where skinny dipping will be available is the Lido in Bishop’s Road on Saturday, July 6 from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Participation in naturism is on the rise with British Naturism reporting a five per cent increase in membership and a 10 per cent increase in new members. Swimming pools all around the country are hired for nude swimming sessions every week and they are hugely popular.

Spokesman Andrew Welch said: “People who regularly shed their clothes know that the benefits include improved well-being, reduced stress and an increase in body confidence.

“It’s also liberating and a lot of fun! Millions of people worldwide have discovered this simple antidote to the stresses of modern life and we want to encourage more people to experience it.”

For more information on skinny dipping at the Lido, and to book tickets, visit: https://www.greatbritishskinnydip.co.uk/events/peterborough-lido-skinny-dip/.