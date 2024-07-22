Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local authorities have pledged to help families struggling with the cost of living crisis across our region over the long school break

Cambridgeshire County Council has said its supermarket voucher scheme - an initiative which offers eligible families additional food shopping provision - will run right through the summer holidays.

“I am proud that we are able to continue providing supermarket vouchers to eligible families,” said Councillor Bryony Goodliffe, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People Committee.

The supermarket voucher scheme works by issuing two £37.50 vouchers to the family of each eligible child or young person (image: Getty)

The scheme is delivered via the Household Support Fund from the Department for Work and Pensions, with additional funding also provided by the council.

Cllr Goodliffe said the initiative is likely to be an invaluable resource for many families across Cambs this summer:

“Many families worry about how they will feed their children during the summer holiday when they have been eligible for free school meals during term time,” she said.

“The voucher scheme helps them with this – while enabling them to buy wholesome and healthy food at the same time.”

The scheme works by issuing the family of each eligible child or young person two £37.50 vouchers, via email and/or text.

Families must apply for income-related Free School Meals to be eligible for the supermarket voucher scheme.

The first voucher was issued on Saturday 20 July; the next will be sent on Saturday 10 August.

Any children who become eligible up until September 2, 2024 will also receive vouchers.

All vouchers must be claimed by 3pm on Friday October 4, 2024.

The council say the voucher scheme has been a ‘huge success since’ it was introduced and is appreciated by families struggling in the current financial climate.

“We know from the feedback we receive how grateful they [families] are as the pressures from the rising cost of living continue to bite,” Cllr Goodliffe said.

“This is all part of our ambition to be a fairer and more caring council.”More information about the Holiday Voucher Scheme, including FAQs for parents, can be found at the Cambridgeshire Holiday Voucher Scheme portal.