Supermarket chain Waitrose has opened a new foodhall in the Dobbies garden centre in Peterborough as part of a national drive to attract more customers.

Bosses say the foodhall at the garden centre in Cygnet Park, Phorpres Way, Hampton, now brings Waitrose’s range of food, drink, grocery products, and everyday essentials to Dobbies’ customers.

It means shoppers can choose from an extensive selection of products including the Essential Waitrose range, the UK’s largest own-label organic food and drink brand with Waitrose Duchy Organic and No. 1, the very best of Waitrose.

A member of staff keeps the shelves stocked at the new Waitrose Foodhall at the Dobbies garden centre in Peterborough.

Customers will find a large range of chilled, frozen and store cupboard essentials from Waitrose, as well as free-from and vegan ranges and an extensive range of wines and spirits.

They will also be able to visit the butchery concession owned and operated by Master Butcher, Craig McGurk, who recently won five individual awards at the Golden Cleaver Awards for his produce.

And Dobbies is also offering five lucky customers the chance to win their foodhall shopping for free at the Peterborough store.

Five shoppers will be selected at random from now until Thursday (March 16) to receive the contents of their foodhall shopping basket for free.

Shoppers at the new Waitrose Foodhall at the Dobbies Garden Centre in Peterborough.

Winners will be selected by the team members at the till point. There are also a limited number of £5 off £25 vouchers available in store.

Peterborough is one of more than 45 Dobbies foodhalls across the UK where Waitrose food and drinks are due to be launched and which will bring the supermarket brand to 20 new towns and cities.

Tony Cuthbert, General Manager at Dobbies Peterborough, said: “The foodhall at our store is very popular and the team is really positive about Waitrose being part of the shopping experience for customers.

"Our existing partners will continue to be part of offering, including Lindt, Whittards, the Cook range, as well as our fresh bakery to-go and butcher. Waitrose products will be an excellent addition.”

Shoppers at the new Waitrose Foodhall at the Dobbies Garden Centre in Peterborough.

Waitrose announced its new partnership with Dobbies last summer as part of a bid to grow its convenience business.

The first Dobbies foodhall to launch with a range of Waitrose products was in Edinburgh.

The partnership agreement is expected to see Waitrose have a dedicated area offering 2,000 products in more than 50 of Dobbies’ foodhalls across the UK.

James Bailey, Executive Director for Waitrose, which has 331 shops in England, Scotland, Wales and the Channel Islands, said: “Our agreement with Dobbies not only gives us the opportunity to work with a partner who shares our values when it comes to quality and service, but underlines our ambitions to bring Waitrose food and drink to even more people throughout the UK.

