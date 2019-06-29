Super Saturday for Peterborough’s children with animals, ice-creams and treasure hunt

Hundreds of children enjoyed animals, ice-cream and face painting at the New Ark Play summer fair.

A stunning Saturday afternoon was the perfect setting for families to enjoy the adventure playground, farm and eco centre at the site off Reeves Way. Youngsters were able to learn circus skills such as juggling and plate spinning, meet animals including rabbits, ducks and goats, and even learn how to make bracelets. There was also an array of street food, an ice cream van, raffle, tombola and treasure hunt, with staff giving up their time for free to help out. New Ark runs a pre-school during term time, as well as after school and holiday clubs. Around 400 people are thought to have attended on Saturday, with the event raising around £1,100. Play group manager Nikki Anderson said: “Considering we had quite a lot of competition with other events it was quite successful. We had some good feedback and everybody enjoyed it.”

New Ark summer fair The hook-a-duck stand

New Ark summer fair The hook-a-duck stand

New Ark summer fair Chelsea Miller, Daniella Melillo, Sally-Ann Miller-Molson, Nikki Miller and Linda Wilson selling cakes

New Ark summer fair Elijah and Rebecca Punter with guinea pig

