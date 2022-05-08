The Peterbrorugh Telegraph has put together a list of ten of the best restaurants and pubs for Sunday roast in the city – as chosen by our readers.

Earlier this week, this newspaper asked its readers where in Peterborough cooks the best Sunday lunch and hundreds of readers replied in their droves.

With over 200 replies, it was a tough challenge limiting this gallery to only 10 restaurants – but the suggestions listed were nominated the most.

Did you know that it is believed that the Sunday roast originated in England during King Henry VII's rule in 1485?

Legend has it, royal bodyguards were known as 'beefeaters' because of their love of eating roasted beef and so the tradition stuck.

Another theory suggests that the much-loved Sunday roast was created in Medieval times and roast ox was used as a reward when village serfs practiced battle on a Sunday. Nowadays, we might just prefer a carvery or nut roast.

Join in the discussion on our Facebook page and nominate your favourite spot for a slap-up roast.

Here is a list of 10 restaurants and pubs in Peterborough which were recommended by readers the most for others to try:

1. Dog in a Doublet Sunday roast at Dog in a Doublet, North Side, Thorney Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. House of Feasts Sunday roast at House of Feasts, Crowland Road Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Farmers Sunday roast at The Farmers, Broadway, Yaxley Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. The Ruddy Duck Sunday roast at The Ruddy Duck, St Pega's Road, Peakirk Photo: Google Photo Sales