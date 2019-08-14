Sun shines on co-workers who win big on lottery

A group of Peterborough co-workers are planning to splash out on special summer holidays after winning £10,000 on the Health Lottery.

The eight person News UK finance syndicate picked up the cash when The Health Lottery visited their office this week.

Each worker will pick up £1,250 each.

Gary Smithdale, leader of the syndicate - which has been neamed ‘The Sunshine 8’ said: “When I answered the call, the news came as great surprise – I couldn’t wait to tell everyone. There’s eight of us and we’re delighted to have won this money as a team. Some of us have worked together for over 22 years, so it’s been a great moment to share.”

Gary said the team had chosen to play The Health Lottery to help the good causes the game supports.

From holidays to the Caribbean, to home improvements and selfless donations to family, the group of eight know exactly what they’re each spending their share of the winnings on.

Matt Snell said: “A trip to Barbados is on the cards for me!”

Nicky Peake laughed: “I’ve already spent the money in my head, mainly home improvements and a holiday… if the money stretches.”

Gary Smithdale said: “I’m off to Rome! I’ve always wanted to go, and this money makes it all possible.”

Margaret Lenton said: “I’m going to spoil my family. Even better, I am going to spoil my first grandson, Albie.”

Martin Ellice, Managing Director at The Health Lottery, said: “We’re delighted to see this syndicate team from Peterborough win with The Health Lottery.

“They’ve been working together for over two decades, so what a great prize to share. We hope they each enjoy spending their share of the £10,000.”