Summer time is ending, take care in Peterborough

With winter just around the corner and the clocks soon going back, it’s that time of year when we like to remind motorists to take extra care on the roads, and for pedestrians to be vigilant, writes Rob Hill, Assistant Director: Public Protection (Peterborough and Cambridgeshire).

British Summer Time ends on Sunday, October 27, and this can coincide with a rise in the number of incidents on the roads. During 2018, 672 people were injured on Peterborough roads.

The most basic advice we can give, is to make sure that you lower your speed, especially when driving in the dark or in difficult weather conditions.

But, it is also important to prepare your vehicle before heading out on any journey, especially lengthy ones.

The following tips will help ensure your vehicle can take on the worst winter can offer:

l Keep a regular check on your oil levels.

l Make sure the windscreen wipers are in good working order.

l Keep water levels topped up.

l Make sure lights are clean and all bulbs including fog lights work.

l Check your tyre pressures.

l Ensure tyres have the legal amount of tread, it can take twice as long to stop when roads are wet, and up to 10 times longer in icy conditions.

l Ensure you have sufficient fuel for your journey before heading off.

As part of our efforts to keep drivers safe, we will be launching our Be Safe Be Seen campaign at Sainsburys in Bretton and Oxney Road on Friday, October 25 at 2pm.

Working in partnership with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, officers will be offering reflective and fluorescent resources to vulnerable road users, whilst reminding drivers to be aware when using the roads.

Meanwhile, Police Cadets will be holding engagement events in the Car Haven and Key Theatre car parks on Wednesday, October 30, between 4.30 and 5.30 pm.

These events are free to attend, and anyone who comes along can get free reflective gear along with advice on staying safe.

Officers from Peterborough City Council will be delivering this important message in schools across the city to raise awareness. It goes without saying that schoolchildren in particular can be at risk in late winter, while walking home in dark conditions.

We encourage parents to let their children visit the Department for Transport website which combines road safety information with fun and interactive games https://www.think.gov.uk/education-resources/

Meanwhile, cyclists should also remember it is an offence to cycle at night without a front light, a rear light and a red rear reflector.

Halloween will take place at the end of the month and we would like to remind anyone going trick or treating to stay safe.

The evening should be a fun-filled occasion for people of all ages, but if you’re heading out yourself or with children, please remember that elderly or vulnerable residents may not want strangers knocking at their doors.

As a general rule, we would advise only knocking on doors that are displaying Halloween decorations and sticking to areas that you know.

As most trick or treaters will be heading out during the dark, it is also vitally important to stick together and stay visible.

If you have elderly or vulnerable relatives, it’s worth checking to make sure they are ok, aware of what they should do if they experience issues on the night, and offer to be at the end of a phone - just in case.

Further advice can be found at www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Halloween where you can also download posters to display in your windows informing people you do not welcome trick or treaters.