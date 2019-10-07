Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall volunteers in Peterborough nominated for awards due to outstanding contributions

Volunteers from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice have been shortlisted from 519 nominations to be recognised at awards held by the national palliative, neurological and bereavement support charity.

Sue Ryder’s annual awards, which this year are being held during Hospice Care Week next week, celebrate the commitment and achievements of volunteers, recognising all those who have gone the extra mile and made an outstanding contribution to the work of the charity.

Garden volunteer Pauline McDermott, activities assistant volunteer Ellie Cross, and hospice volunteer Penelope Fisher, have all been shortlisted from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which provides inpatient, day services and at home specialist palliative care for people in Peterborough, Stamford, Oundle and surrounding areas.

Allison Mann, hospice director at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “It’s really fitting that during Hospice Care Week, when hospices right across the UK are celebrating what it takes to provide world class palliative care, we’re celebrating the amazing contribution of Sue Ryder’s volunteers.

“We couldn’t provide our expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support without them, so I’m delighted they’re receiving national recognition from Sue Ryder for the positive difference they make to our patients and their families here in Peterborough.”

Pauline, from Netherton, has volunteered in all weathers tending the hospice grounds and gardens over the past five years, often staying late to provide any additional support needed.

Her nomination in the ‘Outstanding Contribution’ category praises how she will “go over and above what is required of her, with outstanding compassion for patients and families. Pauline always takes time to show patients around the grounds and make sure their families feel welcome too, even spending time at the hospice on Christmas Day”.

Shortlisted in the ‘Unsung Hero’ category is day hospice activities assistant Ellie, from Peterborough, for the great compassion, dignity and respect she shows.

Her nomination highlights her creativity too: “I witnessed Ellie working with a gentleman in the art room, asking about his favourite words, memories and the things that were important to him.

“Together they created a picture of those thoughts, memories and future plans and the look on this gentleman’s face was priceless. The sense of achievement he had reached was beyond any words and this was all due to Ellie’s empathy, drive and compassion.”

Hospice volunteer Penny, from Whittlesey, supports people living with dementia by running two Synergy Cafés at the hospice and out in the local community in Stanground.

She has been shortlisted in the ‘Unsung Hero’ category. Having volunteered at the hospice for 11 years across the bereavement and family support team, befriending service and on the inpatient unit, Penny’s nomination highlights her “hard work and commitment in reaching out to people to make Peterborough a more dementia friendly community.

“As part of her role Penny leads on planning activities and entertainment which café attendee’s so love. Penny is passionate about the importance of the café and the value it brings as a source of information and support for those living with dementia and their carers too.”

The winners will be announced at the Sue Ryder Incredible Colleague Awards in Leeds tomorrow (Tuesday).

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice visit www.sueryder.org/thorpehall.