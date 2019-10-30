Sue Ryder appeals for sponsors for two important Peterborough events

Local charity Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is searching for sponsors for its much loved annual Lights of Love carol service on Sunday, December 15.

The candlelit event, which will once again take place in Peterborough Cathedral, is a special evening of celebration and reflection with carols and festive readings.

Last year’s event saw more than 1,000 people attend and remember loved ones no longer with us.

Lights of Love will also raise much needed funds for the hospice, which provides care and support for people living with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Securing sponsorship will mean the hospice will be able to use all of the money raised to continue to offer its expert palliative care and support.

Joely Garner, interim head of hospice fundraising at the hospice, said: “Lights of Love is such a special event and sees people coming together at Christmas for carols and to let the memory of their loved ones shine bright.

“Plans are well underway for our Lights of Love 2019 and we are searching for big-hearted businesses or individuals who can sponsor it.

“Each day it costs us £9,000 to run our services. Many of our guests at Lights of Love kindly do make a donation to support our hospice. Having sponsors will make a real difference and ensure that every penny donated goes to provide patients and their loved ones with the care they need at the most difficult times of their lives.

“As a key event in the local calendar, Lights of Love is well known in Peterborough and the surrounding areas. Sponsors will also benefit from being featured in promotional materials and publicity. We would love for anyone who can help us to get in touch.”

The hospice’s fundraising team is offering local companies or individuals the chance to support Lights of Love as either a platinum or gold sponsor, which will include a variety of benefits in return.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is also searching for a sponsor for another of its major events, the Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival, which will be held at the city’s rowing lake in June 2020.

The event, which typically attracts thousands of visitors, sees many prominent local businesses racing on authentic 30 foot Chinese dragon boats. The 2019 festival saw 45 kind-hearted organisations grabbing paddles to raise more than £34,000 of vital funds for the hospice.

In return for a donation, the sponsor of the 2020 Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival would benefit from publicity including an event launch in early 2020.

For more detailed information about sponsorships and the events, contact the hospice’s fundraising team on thorpe.fundraising@sueryder.org or call 01733 225999.