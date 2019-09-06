Stunning images win Peterborough Cathedral photograph competition

The beauty of the planet Earth was captured in all its glory as dozens of keen photographers took spectacular pictures of the Gaia exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral.

There were hundreds of entries in the photography competition, run by The Peterborough Telegraph and Peterborough Cathedral, as visitors hunted unique angles and vantage points to get the perfect image of the spectacular art work. The exhibition of the work by Luke Jerram was opened last month, and more than 21,000 people have been to see the globe since then. Competition entries closed last Sunday. The competition was won by Clare Ratcliffe, whose photograph of another visitor using their phone to take a picture of the giant globe impressed head judge, Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes. David said: “Clare has added a further dimension to the Gaia image by adding another photographer to the shot. It was different and certainly makes you look again at the photograph.” Clare said she was thrilled to win. She said: “It’s a fantastic exhibition, the Earth looks amazing in such a stunning setting, especially when it’s lit up at night. “My husband was taking a photo which I thought would make an interesting shot, he didn’t realise I was taking it until I told him not to move!!” Along with the winner, nine runners up were named, with Ashley Briggs, June Vajda, Michael Marin, Richard Mortlock, Andrew Dann, emailing their photos to the Peterborough Telegraph, and Inkedshell, amandafurlong, dylan_macmillan and legoladymolly entering on Instagram. Clare wins a signed copy of Luke Jerram’s book, Art, Science and Play and a selection of eco-friendly products from the Cathedral’s Shop. Dean of Peterborough Cathedral, the Very Rev Chris Dalliston said: “It’s wonderful to see how Luke Jerram’s representation of our beautiful planet has inspired people. The combination of the Gaia artwork with our ancient building certainly gives lots of scope for imagination and creativity. It’s been a joy to welcome so many visitors, not only to see this spectacular exhibition but also to be reminded about the need to take action to conserve and cherish our amazing, God-given home.”

1. Gaia photo competition runner up Andrew Dann's image which picked up one of the runner up spots Andrew Dann

2. Gaia photo competition runner up Ashley Briggs claimed a runner up spot with this image

3. Gaia photo competition runner up Inkedshell took this photo of Gaia

4. Gaia photo competition runner up Amandafurlong lined this picture up perfectly

